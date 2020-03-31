General Electric (GE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $7.92, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 29.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 16.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2020. On that day, GE is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.92 billion, down 23.32% from the prior-year quarter.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $89.20 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.23% and -15.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.3% lower within the past month. GE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.29.

Investors should also note that GE has a PEG ratio of 2.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.