General Electric (GE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $91.33, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 8.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 7.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.57%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.37 billion, up 1.44% from the prior-year quarter.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $78.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.55% and +5.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.59% lower. General Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Electric is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.71.

Meanwhile, GE's PEG ratio is currently 3.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

