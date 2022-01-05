General Electric (GE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $99.37 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 1.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 2.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.31 billion, down 2.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. General Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, General Electric currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.47.

Investors should also note that GE has a PEG ratio of 4.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.