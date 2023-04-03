General Electric (GE), Ecogreen Energy Team Up on Solar Project

General Electric Company GE recently announced that it secured a deal from Ecogreen Energy to supply its FLEXINVERTER Solar Power Station technology for the 130 MWp, 100 MWac Nigde Bor Solar power plant to be constructed in Nigde, Turkey.



The FLEXINVERTER Solar Power Station is a containerized solution that contains a solar inverter (a medium voltage power transformer) and an optional MV Ring Main Unit. These are merged in a standard 20-foot ISO high cube container. This state-of-the-art technology supplies a reliable, plug & play, cost-efficient, factory-integrated power conversion platform for utility-scale solar and storage applications as well as lowers the capital and operation costs and ensures a more reliable plant performance.



This power plant is a part of the YEKA- GES4 project which was introduced in 2022 by the Ministry of Energy. It will allow Turkey to expand its renewable energy resources and commission 10 GW of solar capacity between 2017 and 2027. As per IEA, by 2035 Turkey's solar energy capacity is expected to reach 52.9 gigawatts with an increase of about 500%.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

Per the deal, GE will be involved in the designing, engineering, procurement and commissioning of the Nigde Bor Solar Power Station. This project sums up the 1.3 GW of solar projects General Electric is already providing in Turkey.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

GE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Deere & Company DE presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 20% in the past six months.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 45.9% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 4.8%. The stock has gained 36.6% in the past six months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.