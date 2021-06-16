General Electric (GE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $13.44, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 1.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

GE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GE to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.32 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago period.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $77.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2500% and -2.09%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.57, which means GE is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 12.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

