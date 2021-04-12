General Electric (GE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $13.59, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 10.84% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.61% in that time.

GE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GE is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.6 billion, down 14.23% from the prior-year quarter.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $79.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2300% and -0.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.8% lower. GE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 57.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.21, so we one might conclude that GE is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GE has a PEG ratio of 13.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

