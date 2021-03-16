General Electric (GE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $13.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GE as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 80% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.6 billion, down 14.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $79.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2300% and -0.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.78% lower. GE currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, GE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.69.

Meanwhile, GE's PEG ratio is currently 12.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

