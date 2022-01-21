General Electric (GE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $96.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 4.52% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.22 billion, down 3.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher. General Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, General Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.34, which means General Electric is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

