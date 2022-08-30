General Electric (GE) Clinches Power Services Contract in Oman

General Electric Company’s GE business unit GE Gas Power recently announced that it secured a 10-year deal from Sohar Aluminium to deliver parts and provide repairs and maintenance service for four GT13E2 gas turbines and four generators located at the latter’s site in the Sultanate of Oman. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the parties involved.



The four units are capable of generating up to 96 megawatts (MW) of electricity. The electricity produced is used to power the smelter of Sohar Aluminium. Services offered by GE will likely make the units more reliable and ensure easy availability of the gas turbines. Also, the operational risk will be nominal to augment the smelter’s productivity.

Additionally, for the term of the contract, GE Digital will provide its Asset Performance Management (APM) software to Sohar Aluminium.

