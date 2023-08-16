General Electric (GE) Buys Greenbird, Enhances GridOS Platform

General Electric’s GE subsidiary, GE Vernova’s Digital business, acquired data integration platform company, Greenbird Integration Technology AS. The financial terms of the acquisition were kept under wraps.



With this acquisition, GE Vernova aims to accelerate the sustainable energy grid. The buyout will facilitate GridOS, the first software portfolio designed for grid orchestration, by adding new capabilities for connecting systems and integrating data across the grid smoothly.



The GridOS software platform allows for secure and reliable grid operations as it delivers resiliency and flexibility needed by utilities worldwide. GridOS’ software portfolio uses a federated data fabric to pull together energy data, network modeling, and AI-driven analytics across the grid. The Greenbird acquisition will expand the data fabric capabilities, while eliminating data silos and reducing the time and cost required for data integration projects.

Scott Reese, CEO of GE Vernova’s Digital business, said, “The Greenbird acquisition brings the proven ability to connect multiple data sources and accelerates our vision for GridOS that is making energy security a reality for many of the world’s leading utilities.”

