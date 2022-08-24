General Electric (GE), Boston Scientific Bond Over Heartcare

Wipro GE Healthcare, the joint venture of General Electric Company GE, USA and Wipro Enterprises Limited, India, recently collaborated with Boston Scientific Corporation BSX. The deal will involve both companies in providing innovative interventional cardiac care solutions in India.



Headquartered in Natick, MA, Boston Scientific manufactures medical devices and products used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. BSX adopted both organic and inorganic routes for success.



In March 2022, Boston Scientific partnered with Ainnova Tech to develop a digital health platform called HealthConnnect. The platform is designed to prevent diseases through early detection using artificial intelligence.



This first-of-its-kind partnership will enable cardiac patients to get easier access to heart care treatment. GE Healthcare’s robust medical imaging systems, such as cardiac catheterization lab and other related software coupled with Boston Scientific’s state-of-the-art medical devices and other capabilities, will aid in treating patients and keeping track of the cardiac patient-care pathway.



Per the deal, both companies will also focus on training and educating the healthcare professionals on the advanced technologies available, thus enabling them to take more informed decisions on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases. This, in turn, will lead to better patient outcomes. GE had also entered into a similar partnership with Boston Scientific earlier this year to provide cardiology solutions besides training and educating their clients.

