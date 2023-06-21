General Electric (GE), Bamboo Airways Unite to Lower Fuel Costs

General Electric Company’s GE business unit GE Digital recently collaborated with Bamboo Airways to boost the latter’s fuel efficiency and lower carbon footprint.



Per the deal, Bamboo Airways will utilize GE’s Fuel Insight and Flight Pulse software solutions. These applications provide observations to airlines to lower fuel cost and enhance operations.



Using state-of-the-art algorithms and data analytics, Fuel Insight provides observations that help airlines optimize fuel efficiency. It also aids airlines in identifying inefficiencies by providing real-time visibility into fuel consumption. Designed to provide customized and automated analytics solutions for pilots, Flight Pulse comes up with timely insights into fuel consumption. It helps pilots to make data-driven decisions to boost efficiency and decrease fuel costs.



By using Fuel Insight and Flight Pulse software solutions, Bamboo Airways will be able to lower fuel costs, maximize fuel consumption and enhance viability while lowering carbon emissions.



Earlier this month, General Electric’s unit, GE Vernova, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Northern Lights JV DA ("NL") to enhance the advancement of end-to-end carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions, as well as the capture, transportation and storage applied to power plants fueled by GE gas turbines.

The deal will allow GE and NL to work together to explore technical and logistical solutions to capture, transport and store CO2, which will be pivotal to establishing a competent CCS supply chain. This agreement between the two companies aligns with GE’s goal to reduce carbon footprint from gas-fired facilities to supply flexible, reliable and cost-effective electricity for homes and businesses.

