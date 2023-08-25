General Electric (GE), AWS Collaborate to Boost Digitization

General Electric Company’s GE unit, GE Vernova’s Digital business recently entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help the industrial organizations boost digital transformation by applying cloud-based Proficy software solutions.



GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Digital business provides software and industrial Internet of things services to industrial companies.



Proficy software is a digital catalog which finds, tests, buys, and deploys other softwares which operate on AWS. Per the deal, GE and AWS are designing a structure to deliver Proficy software solutions in AWS marketplace. The two companies together are working on 10 operations technology software solutions. The softwares, including Proficy Historian for Cloud, Proficy Smart Factory – Cloud OEE and MES, Proficy Operations Hub, and Proficy Manufacturing Data Cloud are already introduced in the AWS platform.



This collaboration will help the industrial companies and utilities to bring down the deployment costs. The software solutions will also improve efficiency, lower waste, and maximize production capability for the manufacturing companies.

General Electric is building a powerful ecosystem to advance digital transformation, expand into new markets, improve its product line and to develop an edge over competitor through strategic partnerships. These collaborations strengthen GE’s industry position and help it to drive revenues.

