General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Wind Turbine Deal in India

General Electric Company’s GE unit GE Vernova has recently secured a deal from Amplus Solar to supply onshore wind turbines for the latter’s first wind farm to be built in Tamil Nadu, India.



Based in India, Amplus is a distributed energy company that supplies clean energy solutions by building on-site and off-site solar farms for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides battery storage, residential solar and electric vehicle-based logistics solutions to its customers. Amplus currently manages a portfolio of 1.4+ Gigawatt (GW) of distributed solar assets.



Per the deal, GE will provide and commission 40 units of 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the Tamil Nadu based 108 MW wind power plant. The turbines will be designed at GE’s Technology Center in Bengaluru and assembled at the manufacturing facility in Pune. The blades of the turbines will be produced at Vadodara’s LM Wind Power plant.



Amplus’ wind farm will be operational by August 2024. Upon completion, the facility will provide cost-effective, steady and accessible green energy to Tamil Nadu’s businesses and consumers. The deal is also in line with India’s carbon reduction goals.

General Electric has already completed more than three GW of orders for its 2.7 MW turbine in India. GE expects to exceed five GW of onshore wind installed base in India by early 2024.

