General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Wind Turbine Deal in Germany

General Electric Company GE unit GE Renewable Energy recently announced that it secured an onshore wind turbine contract from Germany-based company wpd for the three wind farms to be built in Landkreis Uelzen, Niedersachsen.



Per the latest deal, GE Renewable Energy will be responsible for supplying 16 onshore wind turbines for the wind power facilities, with each turbine having 5.5MW of capacity. The wind turbines have a rotor diameter of 158m. These turbines at the three wind farms will have an instilled capacity of 88MW.



The Bankewitz, Müssingen and Flinten wind farms are situated within a radius of 20 km. Bankewitz and Müssingen are likely to be commissioned and operational by the end of this year, while Flinten is scheduled in the first quarter of 2024. Collectively, these three wind farms will generate enough power to supply electricity to approximately 90,000 households per year. The deal includes a 15-year full-service contract, which could be extended for another five years.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

Gilan Sabatier, GE’s Chief Commercial Officer of Onshore Wind International, said, “wpd is a major investor in wind energy in Germany and around the world. We are thrilled to have been selected by wpd on these three projects which demonstrates our continuous commitment to the German onshore wind market, extends our presence in Europe and confirms the confidence of our customers in our technology."

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GE currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Some top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Allegion plc ALLE presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ALLE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, Allegion’s earnings estimates have remained steady for 2022. The stock has gained 12% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



AOS’ earnings estimates have increased 4.1% for 2023 in the past 60 days. Shares of A. O. Smith have risen 6% in the past six months.



Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. VMI’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 12.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Valmont’s earnings estimates have increased by a penny. The stock has rallied 12.5% in the past six months.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.