General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Wind Turbine Deal From OX2

General Electric Company’s GE business unit GE Renewable Energy yesterday announced that it has secured an onshore wind turbine contract from OX2 for the Klevberget wind farm in Ånge, Sweden. The financial terms of the contract have been kept under wraps.



Per the latest deal, General Electric will produce, supply and install 24 Cypress wind turbine units at the Klevberget wind farm. The turbines carrying a rotor diameter of 158m will operate at 6.1 MW. The company will work on installing these turbines at the wind farm, which will have an installed capacity of 146 MW. It expects the installation process of the Cypress turbines to start in the second quarter of 2023 and the turbines to get operational in the second half of 2023. Also, General Electric will be responsible for providing operational service in the facility for 35 years.



General Electric’s state-of-the-art Cypress onshore wind turbines will help OX2 cater to consumers’ growing requirements of renewable and sustainable energy in Sweden. Featuring an improved level of annual energy production, the company’s Cypress onshore wind platform will help OX2 reduce the cost of energy. The latest pact is built on a strong collaboration between both companies. This marks the company’s fifth project with OX2 related to the Cypress onshore wind platform.



It’s worth noting that the latest development is based on the success and growing popularity of the company’s Cypress line of turbines in the global market since its introduction in 2017. The company has secured in excess of 7 GW of orders for its Cypress turbines to date in several countries throughout the world.



Separately, GE Renewable Energy’s business unit, Grid Solutions, unveiled the 420 kV g3 circuit-breaker prototype for gas insulated substations. GE’s g3 circuit-breaker is anticipated to be available in the market in 2023.

General Electric, with a $104.3-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company stands to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. However, supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure might adversely impact its near-term performance.



In the past three months, General Electric’s share price has gained 0.2% against the industry’s decline of 8.7%.



