General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Steam Turbine Deal From BHEL

General Electric Company’s GE business unit GE Steam Power recently secured a $165 million deal from India’s government-owned engineering and manufacturing firm, BHEL, to deliver three nuclear steam turbines. This deal is built on business collaboration and license & technology transfer agreements between both the companies, allowing them to produce nuclear steam turbines of 700 MW.



General Electric’s nuclear steam turbines will be used for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited’s (“NPCIL”) domestic nuclear project - phase 1, which is under development at Gorakhpur, Haryana and Kaiga Karnataka, India.



The company’s state-of-the-art nuclear steam turbines will help NPCIL cater to consumers’ growing requirements for sustainable energy. Featuring an improved level of annual energy production, the company’s steam turbines help its customers reduce the cost of energy.



The deal will involve General Electric producing the nuclear steam turbines at its Sanand facility in Gujarat, India. It’s worth noting that GE Steam Power, in partnership with BHEL, has delivered nuclear steam turbines for the NPCIL’s Rawatbhatha and Kakrapar projects, which are also under development.

