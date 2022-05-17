General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Power Plant Deal in Vietnam

General Electric Company’s GE unit GE Power announced yesterday that it secured a contract from Samsung C&T Corporation to supply power generation equipment packages, 9HA Combined Cycle Power Plant, in Vietnam. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the parties involved.



General Electric’s share price decreased 0.6% in Monday’s (May 16) trading, eventually closing the session at $74.63.

GE Power will be responsible for supplying two blocks in excess of 800 megawatts (MW) each to include a GE 9HA.02 gas turbine, an STF-D650 steam turbine, 50 Hz gas turbine, an OT HRSG, a W88 generator and more for PetroVietnam Power Corporation’s (PV Power) Nhon Trach 3&4 Power Plant, located in the Nhon Trach district. The deal will help the power plant produce electricity of 1.6 gigawatt (GW), providing power to the large industrial areas of Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria.



The power plant will likely become operational in 2025 and will be Vietnam’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuelled property. These power plants using GE’s state-of-art H-class technology and natural gas will help curb environmental pollution as against the coal-powered thermal plants. This deal is a testimony to General Electric's commitment toward driving decarbonization in the society.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

General Electric with an $82.1-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). GE stands to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business and efforts to deleverage its balance sheet in the quarters ahead.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of General Electric have lost 25.8% compared with the 18.5% decline of its industry in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 40.3% to 43 cents in the past 60 days. Also, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 11.3% south to $2.9 during the same period.

