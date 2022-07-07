General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Power Plant Deal in Poland

General Electric Company GE unit GE Power announced that it secured a contract from Energa SA, a subsidiary of ORLEN Group, for a GE 9HA.02 turnkey combined cycle power plant project for north-east Poland-based Ostroleka C power plant. After Dolna Odra, this will be GE’s second H-Class gas turbine order in Poland.

The power plant will be made up of a GE 9HA.02 gas turbine, an STF-D650 steam turbine, a Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG), a W88 generator and GE's integrated Mark VIe Distributed Control System (DCS).



The 9HA gas turbine comes with a DLN 2.6e combustion system built inside, which can burn about 50% by volume of hydrogen when blended with the natural gas. GE will build the steam turbine in its factory in Elblag, Poland and the generator will be made in its plant in Wroclaw, Poland. GE will construct the gas turbine at its Manufacturing Excellence Center in Belfort, France. This deal will aid in growing renewable energy and ensure a stable supply of electric energy in Poland.



General Electric will also be responsible for engineering and construction of the combined cycle power plant. The power plant will likely become operational in 2025 with a capacity to produce electricity of 745 megawatts. This deal is a testimony to GE's commitment toward driving decarbonization in the power generation sector.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimate Trend

General Electric, with a $67.8-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past three months, its share price has decreased 30.6% against the industry's decline of 14.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 9.3% to 39 cents in the past 60 days. Also, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 2.8% south to $2.82 during the same period.

