General Electric (GE) Arm Wins GIS Order From Larsen & Toubro

General Electric Company’s GE unit, Grid Solutions, recently secured an order from Larsen & Toubro to deliver 380 kV T155 gas-insulated substations (GIS). The GIS unit will be supplied to the world’s largest utility-scale hydrogen plant, which is to be constructed in the Oxagon (northwestern Saudi Arabia)-based planned smart city of Neom.



General Electric’s state-of-the-art GIS design and the 1.5 breaker configuration will ensure continuous power supply at the hydrogen plant and the wind and photovoltaic plants. It will further generate captive energy for the facility. GE-supplied switchgear will aid the primary grid by boosting power supply reliability. GE’s innovative solutions will ensure the seamless distribution of green hydrogen to power homes, businesses and industries in Saudi Arabia.



The 92 bays of GIS for the facility will be designed, manufactured, delivered, installed, supervised and commissioned by General Electric. The company is currently constructing the machinery at its Aix-Les-Bains, France-located Grid Solutions' site.

Neom’s mega plant will be fully powered by renewable sources of energy. The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company will likely generate carbon-free hydrogen at the facility by using wind and solar power only. It aims to produce about 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen per day by the end of 2026. This deal is in sync with Saudi Arabia’s goal to transition toward a more sustainable and decarbonized future.

