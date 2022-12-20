General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Gas Turbine Deal in Ireland

General Electric Company GE arm GE Gas Power and MYTILINEOS recently announced that they jointly secured a deal from the Electricity Supply Board of Ireland (ESB) to build a temporary gas-fired power plant in Dublin, within ESB's existing North Wall Power Plant.



Per the deal, General Electric and MYTILINEOS will join together for the construction and Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the facility.

GE Gas Power will supply six GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines to ESB's North Wall Power Plant. These turbines have an installed capacity of 200 megawatts. Initially, the temporary reserve power plant will be fueled by natural gas. When needed in the future, it will operate on blends of hydrogen fuel with small modifications. This process will further reduce the carbon emissions and will lower the carbon footprint for the facility. The Dry Low Emissions (DLE) combustor configuration allows up to 35-50% by volume of hydrogen when combined with natural gas. GE will construct the gas turbine units at its Manufacturing Excellence Center in Veresegyhaz, Hungary.

This deal will help Ireland in meeting electricity demand and ensure the stability of the electricity supply.

