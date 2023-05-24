General Electric (GE) Arm to Invest $50M in New York Facility

General Electric’s GE unit, GE Vernova (the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power), plans to develop a new manufacturing assembly line for its 6.1 MW onshore wind turbine. To this end, the company will invest $50 million at its Schenectady, NY, facility and hire approximately 200 employees.



The move follows the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act this April, which has increased demand for renewable energy. New York will also provide up to $2.5 million through Empire State Development’s Excelsior Jobs Program.



The manufacturing assembly line will be installed in the same building where GE Vernova manufactures steam turbines and generators. It is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

GE Vernova will assemble critical components for 6.1-158 onshore wind turbine in Schenectady to cater to the growing demand in the United States. Designed for low-to-medium wind speeds, the turbine consists of an innovative carbon two-piece blade design, which offers improved logistics and increased output from hard-to-reach sites.



This new manufacturing assembly line adds to General Electric’s planned investment of $450 million into U.S. facilities, announced earlier this year.

