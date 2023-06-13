General Electric (GE) Arm Signs MOU With NL on Carbon Capture

General Electric Company GE unit, GE Vernova, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Northern Lights JV DA ("NL") to enhance the advancement of end-to-end carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions, as well as the capture, transportation and storage applied to power plants fueled by GE gas turbines. NL is a Norway-based company that is responsible for producing infrastructure for cross-border carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation and storage.



CCS is required to lower emissions from the power and heat market in Europe. It diminishes CO2 discharge from hard-to-abate industries where the availability of substitutes is limited. The deal will allow GE and NL to work together to explore technical and logistical solutions to capture, transport and store CO2 which will be pivotal to establish a competent CCS supply chain. This agreement between the two companies aligns with GE’s goal to reduce carbon footprint from gas-fired facilities to supply flexible, reliable and cost-effective electricity for homes and businesses.



In March 2023, GE entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) with the Canadian company, Svante, to develop and evaluate solid sorbent-based carbon capture technology for natural gas power generation applications. The agreement is a part of General Electric’s sustainability initiatives to drive energy transition by investing in crucial technologies like carbon capture, which can help significantly reduce emissions.



Through the latest collaboration, Svante’s novel carbon capture filters made by coating solid adsorbents can be used in multiple applications to capture carbon dioxide emissions at refineries, cement, steel, aluminum, lime, boilers, pulp and paper industries. The technology can be used for point-source post-combustion carbon capture to prevent carbon dioxide emissions from reaching the atmosphere.

The JDA between GE Gas Power and Svante will focus on the development and commercialization of novel solid sorbent technologies to decarbonize natural gas-fired turbines in a cost-effective and environment-friendly way.

