General Electric (GE) Arm, NTPC Ink MOU on Hydrogen Co-Firing

General Electric Company GE unit GE Gas Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NTPC Ltd. for viability to demonstrate hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in GE's 9E gas turbines.



NTPC’s Gujarat-based Kawas gas power plant is fuelled by four GE 9E gas turbines. These turbines have an installed capacity of 645 megawatt and operate in a combined-cycle mode. When blended with natural gas, General Electric's state-of-the-art E- Class gas turbine can burn up to 100% by volume of hydrogen. However, the gas turbine accessories require assessment for fuels with more than 5% hydrogen by volume, and are modified to deliver the fuel to combustors reliably.



Per the deal, GE Gas Power will inspect alterations needed in the gas turbine unit and auxiliaries for blending hydrogen with natural gas. On the basis of viability, a pilot project for 5% hydrogen co-firing may be carried out at the Kawas gas power plant in a safe environment and the required hydrogen for the project will be provided by NTPC.

GE and NTPC will work together to find new ways to reduce CO2 emissions from the Kawas gas power plant and the methods will be implemented across NTPC's other installed plants in India.

