General Electric (GE) Arm Collaborates With Tersan Shipyard

General Electric Company’s GE business unit GE Power Conversion recently entered into a partnership with Turkey-based Tersan Shipyard to deliver the power and propulsion, vessel control systems and dynamic positioning for two ingenious Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) for Dutch maritime support provider, located in Acta Marine. Financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.



Per the deal, GE Power Conversion will supply power-dense SeaPuls LV3 family of converters which are installed in propulsion, energy storage roles and thruster drive. GE will also offer the SeaStream Dynamic Positioning (DP) system, which includes the newly launched “All Speed Wind Farm Mode”. The SeaStream DP system has recently been chosen as the DP system of choice for a huge number of offshore wind vessels.



The CSOVs can run on dual fuels of marine diesel/hydrogenated vegetable oil and methanol. Integrated with the GE Power Conversion SeaGreen battery energy storage and electric propulsion systems, the vessels will likely reduce carbon footprint.

The two newly built CSOVs will aid various projects during the construction, commissioning and maintenance of operational wind farms.

