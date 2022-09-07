General Electric (GE) Arm Clinches Wind Turbine Deal in Japan

General Electric Company GE unit GE Renewable Energy recently announced that it secured an onshore wind turbine contract from Green Power Investment (GPI) for the Fukaura Wind Farm in Fukaura Town, Nishi Tsugaru District, Aomori Prefecture, Japan.



Per the latest deal, GE Renewable Energy will be responsible for supplying 19 units of its 4.2-117 onshore wind turbines. The onshore wind turbines have a rotor diameter of 117m, and a hub height of 110m and will be operated at 4.2MW. These turbines at the wind farm will have an instilled capacity of 79.8MW. The installation process of the onshore wind turbines is expected to start in the second quarter of 2023. The turbines will likely come online in 2024. The deal includes a 10-year full-service contract, which could be extended later.



Fukaura Wind Farm is located close to Japan’s northwestern sea border. Given the complex location, the GE 4.2-117 onshore wind turbines are designed to minimize unfavorable impacts on the environment, and efficiently deal with the adverse weather conditions and the unique wind environment of Japan.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

This marks GE’s third such project with GPI in Japan. GPI’s projects in Tohoku region are supported by Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., its strategic partner.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies from the conglomerates sector are discussed below.



Carlisle Companies CSL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. CSL pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, Carlisle’s earnings estimates have increased 14.7% for 2022. The stock has rallied 32.4% in the past six months.



Griffon Corporation GFF has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 104.6%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Griffon’s earnings estimates have increased 3% for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022). The stock has surged 36% in the past six months.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Griffon Corporation (GFF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.