General Electric (GE) Arm Clinches VSDS Contract From Safran

General Electric Company’s GE business unit GE Power Conversion yesterday announced that it has secured a contract from Safran Aero Boosters to deliver an electrical Variable Speed Drive System (VSDS).



Per the contract, the company’s electrical VSDS will be used for an airplane motor compressor test bench at Safran’s new aerodynamics test center BeCOVER, which is under the development stage in Liege, Belgium. It’s worth noting that the deal also involves the installation and commissioning of the electrical system.



Featuring two MV7315 drives, a 30 MW induction motor and related auxiliary equipment, the company’s electrical system will facilitate BeCOVER in testing several types of advanced compressors for military and civil aircraft engines. This will help Safran enhance the technical capabilities and operational efficiency of the BeCOVER test bench.



This latest project is a testimony to the growing popularity of General Electric’s MV7000 drives systems developed for wide-ranging applications in the research and test industry.

General Electric, with a $101.6-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is well-positioned to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. However, supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure might adversely impact GE’s performance in the near term.



In the past three months, General Electric’s share price has gained 0.4% against the industry’s decline of 12.8%.



In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2022 earnings has decreased from $3.42 to $3.32, owing to three downward estimate revisions versus one upward. Also, the consensus estimate for its 2023 earnings has gone down from $5.05 to $4.99 due to three downward estimate revisions against one upward.

