General Electric (GE) Arm Clinches Light Rail Project Deal

General Electric Company’s GE business unit GE Power Conversion recently secured a contract from the John Holland Group for designing, producing and commissioning Traction Power Substations. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed by the parties involved.



GE’s share price increased 1.3% yesterday, eventually closing the trading session at $78.

Per the contract, GE Power Conversion will supply four units of 1.5 MW 750V DC Traction Power Substations for the third stage of Queensland Government’s Gold Coast Light Rail system. Notably, the John Holland Group’s client GoldLinQ is responsible for designing, operating and maintaining the Gold Coast Light Rail system. The 750V DC Traction Power Substations will incorporate GE’s transformers, switchgear, rectifiers, isolators and circuit breakers.



Upon completion, the light rail project will connect the residents and visitors of Gold Coast to the nearby restaurants, business centers, medical and other facilities.



This light rail project will likely become operational by mid-2025. General Electric has been working on other light rail projects for quite sometime in Australia’s Newcastle, Parramatta and Canberra.

Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimate Trend

General Electric, with an $85.9-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). GE stands to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring program, expansion in digital business and efforts to deleverage its balance sheet in the quarters ahead.





Shares of General Electric have lost 15% compared with the 0.7% decline of its industry in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 earnings has decreased 43.5% to 39 cents in the past 60 days. Also, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved 11.8% south to $2.8 during the same period.

