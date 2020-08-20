General Electric extends CEO Culp's employment agreement

Aug 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said it has extended the employment agreement of Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Culp through August 2024.

The company's board also approved a one-time equity performance grant to Culp, it said in a filing dated August 18. (https://bit.ly/31cOPL8)

Culp, who was hired in 2018 to replace CEO John Flannery, has since focused on improving General Electric's free cash flow and cutting debt.(https://reut.rs/2YjMiwK)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

