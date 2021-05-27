BioTech
GE

General Electric expects to burn less cash in Q2 than a year ago

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

General Electric Co expects to burn less cash in the current quarter than it did a year earlier, continuing a year-on-year improvement in cash generation, Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said on Thursday.

New throughout, adds details, further comments, updates share price

CHICAGO, May 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N expects to burn less cash in the current quarter than it did a year earlier, continuing a year-on-year improvement in cash generation, Chief Financial Officer Carolina Dybeck Happe said on Thursday.

The industrial conglomerate expects to post a similar level of improvement in cash flow this quarter as it did a quarter ago, Dybeck Happe said at a Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference.

In the quarter through March, GE reported a $1.7 billion of improvement in cash flow from a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expect the Boston-based company to report a cash outflow of $746 million in the current quarter, smaller than an outflow of $2.1 billion a year ago.

GE has forecast to generate $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion in free cash flow this year.

The company's shares closed up 7.1% at $14.35.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular