GE

General Electric expects cash flow to turn positive in H2 of 2020 -CEO

Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Adds quote, more details, updates share price

Sept 16 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N expects free cash flow to turn positive in the second half of 2020, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said at a Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday.

Shares of the company, which have fallen about 45.4% so far this year, were last trading up 10.7% at $6.75in afternoon trade.

"We will deliver positive cash flow in the back half," Culp said.

The Boston-based industrial conglomerate reported cash outflow of $2.1 billion from industrial operations in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic pummeled demand in its aviation business.

Analysts expect GE third-quarter cash outflow to be about $656 million and cash inflow of about $1.17 billion in the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Culp said the company's performance in the second half of the year will set the stage for a positive cash flow in 2021 as well.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rachit Vats; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Nick Zieminski)

GE MS

