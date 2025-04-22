GENERAL ELECTRIC Earnings Results: $GE Reports Quarterly Earnings

GENERAL ELECTRIC ($GE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, beating estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $9,001,000,000, missing estimates of $9,271,568,576 by $-270,568,576.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

GENERAL ELECTRIC insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,391 shares for an estimated $5,150,410 .

. ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,745 shares for an estimated $4,253,635 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,267,910

MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,196 shares for an estimated $1,223,303.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,123 institutional investors add shares of GENERAL ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 942 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GENERAL ELECTRIC Government Contracts

We have seen $3,035,338,579 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GENERAL ELECTRIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

