GENERAL ELECTRIC Earnings Preview: Recent $GE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GENERAL ELECTRIC ($GE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,271,568,576 and earnings of $1.30 per share.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Insider Trading Activity

GENERAL ELECTRIC insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,391 shares for an estimated $5,150,410 .

. ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,745 shares for an estimated $4,253,635 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,267,910

MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,196 shares for an estimated $1,223,303.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,121 institutional investors add shares of GENERAL ELECTRIC stock to their portfolio, and 931 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Government Contracts

We have seen $3,005,009,562 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

GENERAL ELECTRIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

GENERAL ELECTRIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.

John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $210.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $230.0 on 10/23/2024

