General Electric (DB:GCP) Price Target Increased by 9.12% to 142.08

The average one-year price target for General Electric (DB:GCP) has been revised to 142.08 / share. This is an increase of 9.12% from the prior estimate of 130.21 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 95.09 to a high of 179.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.59% from the latest reported closing price of 138.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2744 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 204 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCP is 0.46%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 981,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 83,088K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 53,791K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 1.72% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 41,650K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 37,121K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,104K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,865K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCP by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.