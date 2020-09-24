General Electric Company (GE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 25, 2020

General Electric Company (GE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 26, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that GE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.11, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GE was $6.11, representing a -53.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.26 and a 11.5% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

GE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). GE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.58. Zacks Investment Research reports GE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -107.03%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GE as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FMIL)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL)

SPDR Global Dow ETF (based on The Global Dow) (DGT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 23.9% over the last 100 days. FMIL has the highest percent weighting of GE at 4.36%.

