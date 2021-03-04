General Electric Company (GE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

General Electric Company (GE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that GE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of GE was $13.44, representing a -1.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.62 and a 145.26% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

GE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and Emerson Electric Company (EMR). GE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports GE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2342.86%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GE as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (FMIL)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund (FCTR)

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (TERM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FMIL with an increase of 27.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GE at 6.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.