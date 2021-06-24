General Electric Company (GE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

General Electric Company (GE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that GE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.95, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GE was $12.95, representing a -10.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.42 and a 118.38% increase over the 52 week low of $5.93.

GE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT). GE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.46. Zacks Investment Research reports GE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2475%, compared to an industry average of 22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GE as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity (GE)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (GE)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (GE)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (GE)

iShares Trust (GE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 19.57% over the last 100 days. FMIL has the highest percent weighting of GE at 5.42%.

