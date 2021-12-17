General Electric Company (GE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

General Electric Company (GE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2022. Shareholders who purchased GE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.53, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GE was $92.53, representing a -20.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.17 and a 11.64% increase over the 52 week low of $82.88.

GE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as AMTEK, Inc. (AME) and Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). GE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52. Zacks Investment Research reports GE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2431.25%, compared to an industry average of 32.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ge Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GE as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL)

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (CTEX)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB)

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTHI with an increase of 2.25% over the last 100 days. FMIL has the highest percent weighting of GE at 4.92%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.