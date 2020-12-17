General Electric Company (GE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

General Electric Company (GE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that GE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.93, the dividend yield is .37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GE was $10.93, representing a -17.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.26 and a 99.45% increase over the 52 week low of $5.48.

GE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Sony Corp Ord (SNE) and Emerson Electric Company (EMR). GE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.36. Zacks Investment Research reports GE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -93.63%, compared to an industry average of -20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to GE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GE as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

Fidelity (FMIL)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN)

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAN with an increase of 30.12% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of GE at 5.89%.

