General Electric Co Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

Earnings: $2.13 billion in Q4 vs. -$3.90 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.93 in Q4 vs. -$3.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $1.24 per share for the period.

Revenue: $21.79 billion in Q4 vs. $20.30 billion in the same period last year.

