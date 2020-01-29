Markets
General Electric Co Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share

(RTTNews) - General Electric Co (GE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $538 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $574 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 billion or $0.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $26.24 billion from $26.50 billion last year.

General Electric Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.85 Bln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $26.24 Bln vs. $26.50 Bln last year.

