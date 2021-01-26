General Electric Co Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Electric Co (GE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $2.44 billion, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $0.54 billion, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 billion or $0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to $21.93 billion from $26.24 billion last year.

General Electric Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $0.72 Bln. vs. $1.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.09 -Revenue (Q4): $21.93 Bln vs. $26.24 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.