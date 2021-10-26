General Electric Co Q3 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

-Earnings: $0.60 billion in Q3 vs. -$1.13 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.54 in Q3 vs. -$1.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $633 million or $0.57 per share for the period. -Revenue: $18.43 billion in Q3 vs. $18.53 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 – $2.10

