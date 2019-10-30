General Electric Co Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

-Earnings: -$9.47 billion in Q3 vs. -$22.81 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.08 in Q3 vs. -$2.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 billion or $0.15 per share for the period. -Revenue: $23.36 billion in Q3 vs. $23.39 billion in the same period last year.

