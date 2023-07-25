General Electric Co Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

Earnings: $996 million in Q2 vs. -$1.20 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.91 in Q2 vs. -$1.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $748 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Revenue: $16.70 billion in Q2 vs. $14.13 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.30

