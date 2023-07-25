News & Insights

Markets
GE

General Electric Co Q2 Earnings Summary

July 25, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

Earnings: $996 million in Q2 vs. -$1.20 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.91 in Q2 vs. -$1.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $748 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Revenue: $16.70 billion in Q2 vs. $14.13 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.