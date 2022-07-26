General Electric Co Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

Earnings: -$648 million in Q2 vs. -$626 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.59 in Q2 vs. -$0.57 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $861 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Revenue: $18.65 billion in Q2 vs. $18.25 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.