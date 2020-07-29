General Electric Co Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

-Earnings: -$2.18 billion in Q2 vs. -$0.06 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of -$1.27 billion or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.10 per share -Revenue: $17.75 billion in Q2 vs. $23.41 billion in the same period last year.

