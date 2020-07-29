Markets
GE

General Electric Co Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

-Earnings: -$2.18 billion in Q2 vs. -$0.06 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.26 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of -$1.27 billion or -$0.15 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.10 per share -Revenue: $17.75 billion in Q2 vs. $23.41 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular