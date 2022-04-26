General Electric Co Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

Earnings: -$809 million in Q1 vs. $20 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.74 in Q1 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $262 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $17.04 billion in Q1 vs. $17.07 billion in the same period last year.

