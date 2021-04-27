General Electric Co Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):

-Earnings: -$2.87 billion in Q1 vs. $6.16 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.33 in Q1 vs. $0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $256 million or $0.03 per share for the period. -Revenue: $17.12 billion in Q1 vs. $19.49 billion in the same period last year.

