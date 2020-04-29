Markets
GE

General Electric Co Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - General Electric Co (GE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $6.16 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $3.55 billion, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 billion or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $20.52 billion from $22.20 billion last year.

General Electric Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $0.42 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $20.52 Bln vs. $22.20 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular