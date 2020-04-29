General Electric Co Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - General Electric Co (GE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $6.16 billion, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $3.55 billion, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 billion or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $20.52 billion from $22.20 billion last year.

General Electric Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $0.42 Bln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $20.52 Bln vs. $22.20 Bln last year.

